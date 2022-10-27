‘Sri Krishna’, ‘Baahubali’ steal show at Sadar festival

Bulls trained by handlers exhibit their signature moves at the Sadar festival, at Narayanguda on Thursday. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Sadar, a festival of a different kind where bulls or male buffaloes are paraded, was celebrated grandly across the city on Thursday. Celebrated by Yadav community on the second day after Diwali, the colourful carnival had bulls brought from various States making their presence felt in the congregation at Narayanguda.

Bulls from Haryana and Punjab particularly ‘Sri Krishna’ and ‘Baahubali’ stole the show with their gigantic features during the parade. The majestic bulls were decorated with ornaments, anklets, garlands and their horns were painted besides a body massage with mustard oil. They also sported special headgears adorned with peacock feathers.

Trained by handlers, several bulls exhibited their signature moves including standing on their hind legs leaving everyone awestruck.

The streets leading to Narayanguda from Musheerabad, Kachiguda, Barkatpura and Himayatnagar came alive as these bulls made their way to the congregation amid thumping ‘teen maar’ beats and DJ songs. With peppy tracks in the background, youngsters danced to the tunes around the bulls while some took selfies with them.

At several locations in Chappal Bazar, Kachiguda and Narayanguda, huge stages were set up with decorative laser and disco lights to welcome the bulls and felicitate them along with their owners. According to the organisers, close to 40,000 people including several from neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala came to witness the one of its kind festival which is unique to Hyderabad.

Sri Krishna:

This majestic Murrah breed has been specially brought from Haryana for Sadar festival by All India Yadav Mahasabha state general secretary Edla Haribabu Yadav. This seven feet tall bull measuring 18 feet from nose to tail and weighs 1,800 kg. The diet comprises 10 to 15 litres of milk daily and cotton seed cake besides 40 to 50 apples or four to five dozen bananas and one kg of cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins.

King:

A 6.5 feet tall King from Punjab too participated in the festival. Measuring 17 feet from nose to tail and weighing over 1,700 kg, it’s diet comprises fodder, milk and dry fruits.

Baahubali:

Brought from Haryana by Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha state president Nanda Kishore Yadav, this bull was a star attraction at Chappal Bazar Sadar festivities. Weighing over 2,000 kg and standing tall at 7.5 feet tall with nose to tail measuring 18 feet, the bull apart from milk, consumes fruits and dry fruits powder mixed with chickpea flour. According to Kishore Yadav, this bull was crowned world champion thrice in the cattle fair.

Commando:

Coming from Kerala to Chappal Bazar here, Commando standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 2,000 kg, was the cynosure of all eyes at the festival.