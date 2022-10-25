Hyderabad: Police hold meeting with organizers of Sadar festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday held a meeting with organisers of Sadar festival to discuss the arrangements for the event to be held on Wednesday and Thursday at YMCA Narayanguda. The Hyderabad police on Tuesday held a meeting with organisers of Sadar festival to discuss the arrangements for the event to be held on Wednesday and Thursday at YMCA Narayanguda.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday held a meeting with organisers of Sadar festival to discuss the arrangements for the event to be held on Wednesday and Thursday at YMCA Narayanguda.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Rajesh Chandra asked the organisers to adhere to the timings and abstain from using DJ system. He said the police in coordination with different departments will make an ambulance available at the place, arrange mobile toilets and make a veterinary doctor available to control any rogue bull.

Officials of the animal husbandry department also participated in the meeting.