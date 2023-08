Sriharsha bowls Hyderabad Bottling to victory in HCA A Division three-day league

K Sriharsha scalped five wickets for 48 to bowl Hyderabad Bottling to a crushing 222-run victory over Ensconse

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: K Sriharsha scalped five wickets for 48 to bowl Hyderabad Bottling to a crushing 222-run victory over Ensconse in the A Division three-day league, on Friday.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Budding Stars 76/2 in 29 overs drew with Cambridge XI; SCRSA 139 & 118 in 33 overs (Rakshann Readdi 3/32, Ashish Srivastav 4/24) vs Sporting XI 366 in 73.2 overs; UBI 227 & 174 in 32.1 overs bt Continental 133 & 130 in 35.5 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 4/31, K Krithik Reddy 3/48); BDL 254 & 300/6 dec in 70 overs (Rishikesh Reddy 104no; Shaik Azhar 3/68) drew with Combined Dist XI 193 & 132/6 in 38 overs (G Arjun 5/47); Hyd Bottling 351/5 dec & 137/7 dec in 33 overs (Ali Diamond Kachchhi 64; Mohd Umar 5/59) bt Ensconse 123 & 143 in 42.2 overs (Obaid Khan 69no; K Sriharsha 5/48); Jai Hanuman 185 & 212/7 in 66 overs (Abhirath Reddy 60) drew with Deccan Chronicle 291 in 88.1 overs;

B Division two-day league: Elegant 289 in 79 overs (D Manoj kumar 3/61) lost to Nalgonda Dist 293/9 in 57.2 overs (D Adithya 69, Shaik Usmad 80; Babar Khan 3/59, R Pranay 3/54); Adilabad Dist 231 in 59.1 overs lost to Kosaraju 235/5 in 52.2 overs (M Roshan 53; Mahesh 3/74); Telangana 226 in 63.2 overs lost to Team Speed 227/2 in 40.3 overs (Vimal Dev 111no, P Sathvik 72); Karimnagar Dist 154 in 55.2 overs lost to Apex 156/8 in 47.3 overs (B Sashanth 5/21); Raju CC 198 in 61.3 overs lost to PKMCC 201/2 in 45.4 overs (P Sai Akshath Reddy 90, J Anudeep 86); Gouds XI 158 in 55.2 overs lost to Classic 159/3 in 35.4 overs; Mahmood 225 in 72.5 overs lost to Khalsa 226/3 in 62 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 103no).