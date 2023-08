Vyas bowls R Dayanand to victory in HCA A Division three-day league

Atul Vyas returned with an impressive 8/23 bowling figures as his side R Dayanand defeated Central Excise by 180 runs

Hyderabad: Atul Vyas returned with an impressive 8/23 bowling figures as his side R Dayanand defeated Central Excise by 180 runs in the HCA A Division three-day league in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Continental’s Varun Dhatrak and M Sai Prateek scalped five wickets apiece to dismiss UBI to 174 in their second innings. This is second five-wicket haul for Varun in the match having taken 5/45 in the first innings that helped his side dismiss UBI for 227 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league:

Budding Stars 76/2 in 29 overs (Bhavesh Seth 33batting) vs Cambridge XI (Called off); Evergreen 521/5 dec in 118 overs drew with India Cements 176 in 65.3 overs (K Aryan Krishna 82; Ilyan Sathani 4/27, G Aniketh Reddy 4/58) & 211/8 in 50.5 overs (Yash V satwalekar 51, M Samhith Reddy 86); R Dayanand 280 in 84.5 overs & 163 in 49.2 overs (Yash Bansal 75, P Saaketh 5/63), C Durgesh 4/55) bt Central Excise 204 in 59.2 overs & 59 in 17.1 overs (Atul Vyas 8/23); SCRSA 139 & 111/6 in 30 overs (Ashish Srivastav 3/21) vs Sporting XI 366 in 73.2 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 149, A Prithvi Reddy 85; SK Kamruddin 6/80); UBI 227 in 59.4 overs (Varun Dhatrak 5/45) & 174 in 32.1 overs (Varun Dhatrak 5/88, M Sai Prateek 5/74)) vs Continental 133 in 39.5 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 6/39); BDL 254 in 76.1 overs (K Jaidev Goud 87; Abdul Zeeshan 3/31, Shaik Azhar 3/80) & 42/2 in 18 overs vs Combined Dist XI 193 in 60.3 overs (G Sai Krishna Reddy 57; K Jaidev Goud 3/17); Hyd Bottling 351/5 dec in 72 overs (Neel Chakravarthy 3/50, Mohd Ammaar Ayub 3/98) & 35/3 in 10 overs vs Ensconse 123 in 48.2 overs (Syed Ghazi Abbas 71no; Mohd Taha Sheik 3/32, B Harshith 3/28); Jai Hanuman 185 & 75/1 in 28 overs vs Deccan Chronicle 291 in 88.1 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 118; Hitesh Yadav 3/72, Shaunak Kulkarni 5/71).

B Division two-day league: Greenturf 119 in 26.4 overs (Mohd Ibaaduddin 58; Dinesh Balaji 5/38, K Surendra 3/2) lost to Brothers XI 120/0 in 25 overs (Vasu Dev Sahoo 67no); Oxford Blues 124 in 48.5 overs (Santosh Kumar Gupta 3/15) lost to Saleemnagar 125/5 in 36.5 overs; Deccan Arsenals 162 in 42.3 overs (Mohd Nadeem Khan 5/40) lost to New Blues 165/6 in 32.5 overs (Rafeeque khan 79no, K Sundesh 3/47); WMCC 142 in 43.2 overs (K Ramakrishna 58; Arjun Choudhary 6/40, Sai Teja Reddy 4/32) bt Osmania University 128 in 38.3 overs (A Sai Koushik 71, Akash Varma 4/26); Elegant 275/9 in 78 overs (Babar Khan 101; D Manoj kumar 3/47, Mujahed 4/75) vs Nalgonda Dist; Adilabad Dist 231 in 59.1 overs (Mahesh 50, Nikhil Sai 78, D Abhiram 4/43) vs Kosaraju 104/2 in 29 overs (Vinay Rao 50); Telangana 226 in 63.2 overs (Ibrahim Khan 65; E Vidyananda Reddy 4/38, C Shreyas Reddy 3/64) vs Team Speed 93/1 in 18 overs; Karimnagar Dist 154 in 55.2 overs (A Sai Chandra 7/39) vs Apex 106/4 in 32.5 overs; Raju CC 198 in 61.3 overs (Shaik Rehaan Roshan 63; Jai Vardhan Singh 4/57) vs PKMCC 127/0 in 25 overs (P Sai Akshath Reddy 53batting, J Anudeep 63batting); Gouds XI 158 in 55.2 overs (Sunny Pawar 3/28, Vivek 4/37) vs Classic 106/1 in 20 overs (Aditya Malhotra 59); Mahmood 225 in 72.5 overs (T Aaron Paul 52; Raj Aryan Singh 5/29) vs Khalsa.