Srikakulam: APSRTC plans tour package to Araku and Chilika on May 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Srikakulam unit plans a tourism package to Araku and Chilika Lake on May 27.

For the Araku trip, the bus will depart from the Srikakulam bus complex at 9 am and reach Bheemili Beach, tourists from there will visit Kailasagiri Hill, TTD temple at Rushikonda and Araku Valley via S Kota. The tourists will be taken to Padmavathi Gardens, the Tribal Museum, the Coffee House in Araku Valley, and then to Borra Caves after spending the night there. They would be provided with free food and stay on their way back to Araku Valley. At 6:00 p.m., the bus will arrive at Srikakulam town. The tourist package is Rs 2,500 per head.

For the Chilika Lake trip, the bus will take the tourists to Gopalpur Beach, and from there, they will be brought to Chilika Lake and the Kali Temple, which is located in the center of the lake. At 6 am the next day, the bus will make its way back to the Srikakulam bus complex. The tourist package is Rs 1,500 per head.