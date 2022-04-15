Srinivas Goud lashes out at Bandi yatra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Gadwal: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud lashed out at State BJP president Bandi Sanjay for holding Praja Sangrama Yatra saying it was meant only to create a wedge among people.

“Sanjay’s yatra has no meaning for the common people. If the BJP leaders are committed to development of Telangana, then they should exert pressure on the Central government to sanction national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme,” Srinivas Goud said.

On Friday, the Minister visited Jogulamba Gadwal on Friday to review different tourism development works in the district.

Later, addressing media persons, he said Sanjay and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had instigated farmers to take up paddy cultivation during Yasangi season with the assurance that the entire paddy would be procured by the Central government.

“Leaving the farmers in a lurch, the BJP leaders are now taking false credits for paddy procurement and conducting yatras to deceive the people,” said Srinivas Goud.

