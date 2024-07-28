Srisailam gates to be lifted as inflows touch 4.41 lakh cusecs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 08:50 PM

File photo of Srisailam Dam

Hyderabad: Receiving steady inflows from the upstream projects, the Srisailam project is expected to near its gross storage capacity in the next 24 hours. While the flood flow from the Jurala project alone was contributing nearly three lakh cusecs, the outflow from Sunkesula dam was adding to its influx by over 1.5 lakh cusecs. The project authorities are planning to let off the flood flow by lifting its gates on Monday.

The project is adding up to its present storage by over 40 tmc a day. The reservoir level already touched 875 feet as against the full reservoir level of 885 feet. The hydel stations on the left bank and right banks have already commenced power generation to their full capacity. The project officials had let off 61000 cusecs of water for power generation.

The project storage had touched 161 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 215 tmc. AP irrigation Department has started drawl of water from Srisailam by opening the Pothyreddypadu head regulator to meet the irrigation needs in its command. The inflows into Srisailam continued to be over 4.41 lakh cusecs while outflows are maintained at 80,711 cusecs.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project was the sole beneficiary of these outflows. The present storage in the project touched 132 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 312 tmc. The out flows from the Almatti dam and the Narayanpur dam continued to be in the range of three lakh cusecs each.

Third warning withdrawn at Bhadrachalam

The third warning level was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam in the district as river Godavari receded below the third warning level of 53 feet on Sunday.

The water level at 7 pm was 48.40 feet with a discharge of 11.63 lakh cusecs. The second warning was in force as the flood flow was above 48 feet, the second warning level.