SRU student lands job with Rs.34.4 lakh annual package

SRU is celebrating the achievement of Yella Krishnaveni, a final-year B.Tech (CSE) student, who secured a job at global online payments leader PayPal with an annual package of Rs.34.4 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hanamakonda: SR University (SRU) is celebrating the achievement of Yella Krishnaveni, a final-year B.Tech (CSE) student, who secured a job at global online payments leader PayPal with an annual package of Rs.34.4 lakh, SRU Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepak Garg said in a press note here on Monday.

“Krishnaveni’s journey at SRU began with a clear goal to excel. Throughout her studies, she displayed unwavering dedication and intellectual curiosity. SRU’s advanced curriculum and distinguished faculty honed her technical skills, impressing PayPal’s recruiters,” he said. , adding that the SRU also focuses on holistic development, emphasizing leadership, ethics, and moral values. This approach played a key role in Krishnaveni’s success during PayPal’s rigorous selection process.

Prof Garg also expressed immense pride in Krishnaveni’s achievement, highlighting SRU’s mission to nurture well-rounded individuals who excel professionally and contribute positively to society.