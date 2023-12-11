ICT Academy launches Student Enablement Program

The program is aimed to impart advanced IT skills to students with goal of benefiting 3,400 students across engineering, arts, and science institutions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: ICT Academy in collaboration with PayPal has launched the second iteration of ‘Student Enablement Program’ at Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology (VBIT), Hyderabad. The program is aimed to impart advanced IT skills to students with goal of benefiting 3,400 students across engineering, arts, and science institutions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The key features of the program include 140 hours of IT and professional skills training, upskilling 100 faculty members in advanced technologies to mentor students, assessments for trained students, certification, placement support, and additional skill enhancement activities.

PayPal Hyderabad Site Lead and Director, Bathula Polaiah said “Building on the success of our inaugural Student Enablement Program with ICT Academy in 2022, we’re proud to expand the initiative to impact 35 percent more students this year”.

Suresh Babu, associate vice president, ICT Academy, said “This program will enable disadvantaged students to gain expertise in the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, widely adopted by industries worldwide.”

Dr. Gowtham Rao, Chairman, VBIT, Principal, VBIT, Dr. Srinivas and others were present.