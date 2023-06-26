SS Rajamouli always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like ‘Indiana Jones’

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Renowned director SS Rajamouli has opened the doors of Indian stories around the world. Along with grand landscapes and fables perfectly narrated on a backdrop of action, Rajamouli is not just elevating Indian cinema but also introducing Indian stories with varied narratives.

The filmmaker shares a deep connection with ‘Indiana Jones’ in building outstanding environments. In a recent interview, expressing his motivation behind creating globetrotting franchises, he said, “I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like ‘Indiana Jones’ or the world of Dan Brown’s books. My father is currently sketching a film on the adventurous thematic genre. We have not yet finalised the script, but the work is underway.”

Furthermore, revealing more about the film, he added, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globe-trotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of ‘James Bond’ or ‘Indiana Jones’ film with Indian roots.” The film titled SSMB29 is expected to hit the silver screens by 2025.

On plans of expanding SSMB29 into a sequential globe-trotting franchise, writer and Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, said: “It is along the lines of the ‘Indiana Jones’ series. It will be an adventure-action drama, with lots of emotions, like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ [1981]. My script should be complete by July, and we hope to make it a franchise. We are leaving the climax open-ended, thus exploring the possibility of a sequel.”

A source added, “Both the writer and director felt it could be developed into a franchise with the central character leading each edition. Other key characters could join him in the subsequent instalments.”

A source added, "Both the writer and director felt it could be developed into a franchise with the central character leading each edition. Other key characters could join him in the subsequent instalments."