SSC Exams: Guidelines issued for 1st, 2nd language papers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations starting from May 3 will have only one paper for the first language (Telugu/Hindi/ Urdu/ Tamil/Kannada/Marathi) which will be conducted for 80 marks from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. However, there will be two papers for the first language of the composite courses.

The first language paper-I of the composite course will be conducted for 60 marks from 9.30 am to 11.45 am, while the first language paper-II (composite course) which carries 20 marks is held from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm.

The Directorate of Government Examinations on Saturday issued guidelines for conducting first language paper-I & II (composite courses) and general science examinations. As per the guidelines, separate OMR sheets will be printed and supplied for paper-I & II of the composite courses. The paper-I exam begins at 9.30 am and part-B (bit paper) will be given to students at 11.15 am, while the paper-II will be held from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm.

Similarly, the general science exam, which will separate OMR sheets for physical science and biological science, is scheduled to be held on May 27 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The physical science paper timings are from 9.30 am to 11.05 am and the bit paper will be given to candidates at 10.35 am. In the case of the biological science paper, students will have time from 11.10 am to 12.45 pm and the bit paper will be issued at 12.15 pm.

The exams are conducted for 80 marks, while the 20 marks are drawn from the scores secured by the students in the internal assessments. A total of 5,09,275 students have registered for the SSC Public Exams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .