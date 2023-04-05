Telangana: BRS protest against BJP Chief’s involvement in SSC paper leakage episode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

BRS activists burning the effigy of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s alleged involvement in SSC Hindi paper leakage incident.

Besides protest demonstrations, effigies of Bandi Sanjay were also burnt in different places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Speaking on the occasion, they found fault with the BJP leader for playing with the lives of innocent students. Agitating BRS workers demanded the disqualification of Sanjay Kumar from the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, BJP activists also staged protest demonstrations in protest against Sanjay Kumar’s arrest as well as the state government’s failure in conducting exams in a transparent manner. While BJP workers burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in some places, police foiled their attempts in other areas. In the morning, police took BJP workers into preventive custody anticipating protests by the latter in protest against Sanjay Kumar’s arrest.