SSC question paper leak case: Kishan Reddy demands withdrawal of notice to Eatala

The Warangal police have issued notice under 160 CrPc to Eatala Rajender and asked him to appear at DCP office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

File Photo of G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Criticizing the police for serving notice to Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy demanded that the government to immediately withdraw the notice.

The Warangal police have issued notice under 160 CrPc to Eatala Rajender and asked him to appear at DCP office to record his statement at 11 am on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at BJP State office here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that the police was unnecessarily dragging Eatala into the issue. “Just because he received a question paper through WhatsApp he is being framed in the case. In that case everyone who has received the WhatsApp message should be booked. This is nothing but vendetta politics,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the BRS party for giving a call to organise protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on April 8, the union Minister said that the BRS leadership in order to insult the Prime Minister was doing a political stunt.