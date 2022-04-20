Staff shortage in MA&UD will be addressed soon: Minister KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo

Hanamkonda: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said the staff shortage in the municipalities and corporations would be addressed soon as the Cabinet had approved the recruitment of 3712 employees for the Municipal Administration department. “We will absorb the 51 work inspectors in the GWMC. We will appoint a ward officer for a population above 50,000,” he said.

Addressing a review meeting with the municipal officials here on Wednesday, he said that steps should be taken to have 280 sanitation workers per lakh people as per the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines. He has also directed the Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD to ensure payment of Rs 250 crore which is the state’s share in the Smart City Mission under GWMC. He directed the KUDA officials to make layouts and pool the land in Wardhannapeta, Parakal, and Station Ghanpur constituencies too. “Construction of the Kaloji Kalakshetram should be completed by June 1,” KTR asked the officials concerned.

Ministers Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs, MLCs, GWMC, KUDA and other officials attended the meeting.

