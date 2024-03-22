Star Sports redefines IPL’s viewing experience for differently abled fans

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024 is set to revolutionise the cricket viewing experience for the marquee tournament with the introduction of a new Indian Sign Language Feed with Descriptive Commentary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 12:11 AM

File photo.

Hyderabad: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, in association with India Signing Hands (ISH News) and support from the BCCI, is set to revolutionise the cricket viewing experience for the marquee tournament with the introduction of a new Indian Sign Language Feed with Descriptive Commentary.

For the first time, the TATA IPL will be customised for Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing and Visually Impaired fans. The feed enables fans to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the game along with their friends and family.

The feed will provide ball-by-ball updates using Indian sign language in consultation with specialists who are being brought on board by India Signing Hands. What makes it even more special is its ability to engage with visually impaired fans with commentators describing every moment of the game along with regular verbal score updates. This feed is truly inclusive which allows the joy of community viewing by breaking barriers that simplify the broadcast without compromising on viewing experience for all.