| Start To Observe Your Ecosystem For Answers

Start to observe your ecosystem for answers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles

These practice questions focusing on environment and ecology will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following statements about radioactive pollution are correct?

1. It causes genetic changes in the animals

2. It causes misbalance among different minerals in the soil

3. It hinders blood circulation

4. It causes cancers

Select the correct answer from the codes given below: A. 1 and 2 C. 1, 3 and 4

B. 1 and 4 D. 2, 3 and 4

Ans: B

2. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Use of weedicides affects photo-synthetic ability of plants

Reason (R): Weedicides are metabolic inhibitors

Codes: A. Both A and R are true, R is the correct explanation of A

B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

C. A is true, R is false

D. A is false, R is true Ans: A

3. Consider the following statements:

1. Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) to reduce Short Lived Climate Pollutants is a unique initiative of G20 Group of countries

2. The CCAC focuses on methane, black carbon and hydro fluorocarbons

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only C. 2 only

B. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

4. Which one of the following atmospheric changes takes place due to greenhouse effect?

A. Increase in carbon dioxide concentration in atmosphere

B. Increase in humidity in atmosphere

C. Increase in biological population

D. Increase in wind speed

Ans: A

5. In India, in which one of the following types of forests is teak a dominant tree species?

A. Tropical moist deciduous forest

B. Tropical rain forest

C. Tropical thorn scrub forest

D. Temperate forest with grasslands

Ans: A

Explanation: The tropical moist deciduous forests are found in Sahyadris, the north-eastern parts of the peninsula and along the foothills of the Himalayas. Teak and sal are found in these forests.

6. Which one of the following is the best description of the term ‘ecosystem’?

A. Community of organisms interacting with one another

B. That part of the Earth which is inhabited by living organisms

C. Community of organisms together with the environment in which they live

D. The flora and fauna of a geographical area

Ans: C

Explanation: An ecosystem includes all of the living things (plants, animals and organisms) in a given area, interacting with each other, and also with their non- living environments (weather, earth, sun, soil, climate, and atmosphere).

7. With reference to the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. It is a public limited government company

2. It is a non-banking financial company

Select the correct answer using the code given below

A. 1 only B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

Explanation: The IREDA is a public limited government company, which was established as a non-banking financial institution in 1987 under the administrative control of MNRE, to promote, develop and extend financial assistance for renewable energy and energy efficiency /conservation projects with the motto -“Energy Forever”.

To be continued…