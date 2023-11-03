Startup Networking event will be held in Hyderabad

This event will provide a valuable platform for individuals to meet, expand their professional networks, and enhance their business prospects.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:47 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: The Global Startups Club announced a Start-up Networking Meeting event to bring together founders, experts, consultants, influential leaders, and professionals in the startup industry on Saturday at the Headquarters Pride, Madhapur.

This event will provide a valuable platform for individuals to meet, expand their professional networks, and enhance their business prospects. Their ecosystem includes founders, venture capitalists, directors, power networkers, and consultants who will connect and collaborate with one another.

The meet-up is planned for a 3-hour duration. During this time, one can benefit from networking opportunities, and business development discussions, and even have the chance to deliver a 30-second elevator pitch for their startup.

Tickets for the Start-up Networking event are available on Bookmyshow, with a single delegate pass priced at Rs. 456.