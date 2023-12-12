Rs 500 for LPG cylinder, Rs 500 extra for paddy within 100 days: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the total loans of the Civil Supplies Corporation had reached Rs 52,067.3 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at a review meeting.

Hyderabad: The State government is committed to implement two more from its election promises, that of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and Rs 500 extra per quintal to farmers for paddy procurement, within 100 days, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with senior officials of the department here, said the total loans of the Civil Supplies Corporation had reached Rs 52,067.3 crore.

The Minister, who also reviewed purchase of Rabi paddy from the farmers, wanted officials to make the procurement process more transparent. About 8.8 million tonnes of paddy worth Rs 18,000 crore belonging to the corporation was lying with millers without any security or bank guarantee from them. The situation would be appraised to the Chief Minister and an appropriate decision would be taken in the Cabinet, he said.

The minister said the rice given under the Public Distribution System should reach all beneficiaries as the State and Centre were spending Rs 39 per kg of rice supplied to BPL beneficiaries. The State had initiated necessary measures to provide quality rice to the poor under the public distribution system. But about 12 per cent of the ration card-holders were not lifting their quota of the ration. The ration supplies meant for them were being diverted in the market. He stressed that the system would streamlined and a transparent and corruption-free system would be in place very soon.