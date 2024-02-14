State govt committed to fill two lakh jobs: CM Revanth Reddy

Handed over appointment letters to 13,444 newly selected constable candidates at LB Stadium, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government was removing the obstacles and legal complications that hindered the job recruitments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 07:43 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government was committed to resolve unemployment issues and fill two lakh government jobs without giving any scope for errors in recruitment. He assured the unemployed youth that the State government would fulfill all its promises to them and establish Indiramma Rajyam with him at the helm of affairs for the next 10 years.

Handed over appointment letters to 13,444 newly selected constable candidates at LB Stadium here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said the new Congress government was removing the obstacles and legal complications that hindered the job recruitments. He urged the youth not to get discouraged or resort to suicide as the government would fill the jobs in a phased manner.

“This government is yours – a government of the poor and the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the State government kept its promises and completed recruitment of nursing officers and Singareni vacancies. He said the constable appointments were also being given within the promised 15 days. “To undo the delay in recruitments for last 10 years, we have increased the upper age limit from 44 to 46 years,” he added.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao along with Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari and others participated in the programme.

Foundation laid for Rajiv Gandhi’s statue

The Chief Minister later laid the foundation stone for installation of a statue of former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, in the vacant land opposite to Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday. He said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi would be invited for inauguration of the statue soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said Rajiv Gandhi brought revolutionary reforms in the telecommunications sector in the country and sacrificed his life for the country. His statue was being installed opposite the Secretariat to instill inspiration among people, he said.