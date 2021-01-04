State-level function to observe Braille’s birth anniversary

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Louis Braille’s 212th birth anniversary on Monday, Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior citizens is organising a State-level function to pay tributes to Louis Braille who invented the system of reading and writing for use by the visually-challenged persons.

In this connection, this year the department has decided to organise the State-level function at Louis Braille Park, Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet, Hyderabad from 10 am through a webinar. Nearly 50 visually-challenged persons would participate in the function.

Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Minority Welfare and Senior Citizen Welfare and other officials will attend the function.

