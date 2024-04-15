| State Players Chevika Abhaya Advances To Second Round In Fncc Tennis Tournament

State players Chevika, Abhaya advances to second round in FNCC Tennis tournament

Telangana tennis players Sama Chevika Reddy and Abhaya Vemuri registered victories in the singles first-round clashes of the FNCC All India Women's 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Sama Chevika Reddy and Abhaya Vemuri registered victories in the singles first-round clashes of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Monday.

Chevika defeated Statemate Sreenidhi Reddy Ammireddy 6-3, 7-6 (5) to progress to the next round. While Abhaya cruised past Yubrani Banerjee West Bengal 6-1, 6-1.

Results: Singles First Round: Sonal Paygonda Patil (1) (MH) bt Saily Prashantkumar Thakkar (GJ) 6-0, 7-5; Aakruti Sonkusare(MH) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 6-4, 6-4; Aditi Rawat (HR) bt Vanshika Choudhary (UP) 6-1, 6-4; Akanksha Nitture (6)(MH) bt Harshini Viswanadh (AP) 6-2, 6-3; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (4)(TN) bt Medhavi Singh (BR) 6-3, 6-0; Sama Chevika Reddy (TS) bt Sreenidhi Reddy Ammireddy (TS) 6-3, 7-6 (5); Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Yubrani Banerjee (5) (WB) 6-1, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia (7) (DL) bt Chandana Potugari (AP) 6-4, 6-1; Pooja Ingale (MH) bt T Sai Janvi (KA) 6-2, 7-6.