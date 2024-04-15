State players Chevika, Abhaya advances to second round in FNCC Tennis tournament

Telangana tennis players Sama Chevika Reddy and Abhaya Vemuri registered victories in the singles first-round clashes of the FNCC All India Women's 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament.
Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Sama Chevika Reddy and Abhaya Vemuri registered victories in the singles first-round clashes of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Monday.
Chevika defeated Statemate Sreenidhi Reddy Ammireddy 6-3, 7-6 (5) to progress to the next round. While Abhaya cruised past Yubrani Banerjee West Bengal 6-1, 6-1.
Results: Singles First Round: Sonal Paygonda Patil (1) (MH) bt Saily Prashantkumar Thakkar (GJ) 6-0, 7-5; Aakruti Sonkusare(MH) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 6-4, 6-4; Aditi Rawat (HR) bt Vanshika Choudhary (UP) 6-1, 6-4; Akanksha Nitture (6)(MH) bt Harshini Viswanadh (AP) 6-2, 6-3; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (4)(TN) bt Medhavi Singh (BR) 6-3, 6-0; Sama Chevika Reddy (TS) bt Sreenidhi Reddy Ammireddy (TS) 6-3, 7-6 (5); Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Yubrani Banerjee (5) (WB) 6-1, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia (7) (DL) bt Chandana Potugari (AP) 6-4, 6-1; Pooja Ingale (MH) bt T Sai Janvi (KA) 6-2, 7-6.