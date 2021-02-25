State Snooker Championship: Vibhas in line for a double

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: Vibhas is in line for a double in the junior tournament of the Sreemitra Telangana State Ranking Snooker and Billiards Championship.

After winning the billiards title, Vibhas beat Md Faisal in the snooker semi finals 3-0 (54-22,66-10,57-15) to set up a final clash with Syed Maaz Ali, who beat Jeetendar 3-0 (53-13,41-33,59-15).

Senior snooker (1st round): Manideep G bt Savio Mendes 3-0 (55-44,55-45,63-33); Faisal Zubairi bt Vamsi Krishna 3-0 (69-19,64-31,71-31); Md Moin Ashrafi bt Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin 3-0 (52-41,66-23,68-20); Srikanth bt Dheeraj Kakumanu 3-2 (49-40,57-32,29-61,32-55,51-33)

