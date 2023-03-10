Stay away from TV, phones: Patancheru MLA urges Class 10 students

Addressing over 5,000 Class 10 students, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy urged them to stay away from television and phones till their examinations were over

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:44 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is presenting study material to Xth class students in Patancheru on Friday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, addressing over 5,000 Class 10 students of private and government schools across the Patancheru constituency on Friday after distributing material and stationery, urged the students to stay away from television, and phones till their examinations were over.

Reddy said government schools in the constituency were attracting a huge number of admissions as the schools had got a facelift under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme.

He said the education sector is a priority for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Motivational speaker Dr Sathish also spoke during the programme.