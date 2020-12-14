Stem cell therapy is a type of treatment option that uses a patient’s own stem cells to help repair damaged tissue and repair injuries.

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives. It is the next chapter in organ transplantation and uses cells instead of donor organs, which are limited in supply.

Stem cells

Stem cells are the building blocks of the human body. At the start of life, they divide over and over again to create a full person from an embryo. As we age, they replenish cells in our blood, bone, skin and organs. Stem cells could be powerful tools in treating injury and illness.

How does it work

Stem cells are usually taken from one of two areas in the patient’s body: bone marrow or adipose (fat) tissue in their upper thigh/abdomen. Because it’s common to remove stem cells from areas of stored body fat, some refer to stem cell therapy as “Adipose Stem Cell Therapy” in some cases.

Once stem cells from removed from one of these locations, they are placed in a “centrifuge machine” that spins them very, very quickly and concentrates the substances that are most valuable.

The sample of concentrated stem cells is then injected directly into the patient’s affected, painful area− allowing the cells’ growth factors to go to work immediately, building new skin cells, connective tissue and so on.

Benefits

Speed up the length of time it takes for injuries or wounds to heal

Reduce pain, even chronic joint pain, with less need for medications

Increase functionality, range of motion, flexibility and sleep quality

Reduce muscle compensations and risk for future injuries

Decrease nerve damage

Help generate new heart and blood vessel tissue

Help heal skin wounds, prevent formation of scar tissue and reduce hair loss

History of Stem Cell Therapy & Future Uses

In the late 1990s, it was discovered that stem cells could be taken from human embryos and grown inside of laboratories for reproductive purposes, including for in vitro fertilisation.

Then in 2006 a “breakthrough discovery” was made that some specialised adult stem cells could be “reprogrammed” and used in many other ways to help repair damaged tissue.

