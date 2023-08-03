Step up Rythu Bima registrations, officials asked

The Minister had a video conference with district officials on farm operations and rain ravage among other things. He wanted officials to encourage use of green manure and organic fertilizers.

09:08 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday wanted the registration process for the Rythu Bima scheme to be completed by uploading new applications. August 5 is the deadline for complying with the registration formality.

Stressing the need for supporting farm operations with due focus on soil health, he wanted officials to furnish regular updates on the progress of sowings and transplantation of paddy.

The Minister stressed that crops such as paddy and turmeric could be cultivated till the end of August and chilli till the first week of September.

Sufficient fertilizers were also made available for this season. So far, sowings were completed in 83 lakh acres of land and horticulture crops in another 7.50 lakh acres.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao and Special Commissioner Hanmanthu Kondiba were present.