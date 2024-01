Storing INSULIN at Room Temperature is DANGEROUS | Dr. T.N.J.Rajesh, Star Hospitals | Telangana News

An investigation is underway; violators face up to two years' imprisonment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 07:11 PM

Telangana Drugs Control raided Sree Raja Rajeshwara Medical Distributors in Kapra, seizing Rs. 5.0 lakh worth of improperly stored Insulin Injections on January 18–19, 2024. An investigation is underway; violators face up to two years’ imprisonment. Dr. T.N.J. Rajesh, Star Hospitals consultant, emphasizes meticulous Insulin storage to avoid efficacy decline, ensuring consumer safety.