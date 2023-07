| Indian Gamers Are Opting More For Mythology Based Video Games Skyblazer Smite Unrest And Others

Mythical characters and stories are becoming a popular choice for Indian gamers who are increasingly demanding locally relevant themes in their online games.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Mythical characters and stories are becoming a popular choice for Indian gamers who are increasingly demanding locally relevant themes in their online games. A study released earlier this year by Amazon Web Services (AWS) found that 82 per cent of gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian mythology.

