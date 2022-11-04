Urban, rural areas developed under CM KCR rule: Puvvada

Khammam: The State government has been giving utmost priority to infrastructure development in both urban and rural areas in the State, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Under the visionary rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao villages and towns have been witnessing rapid growth and Telangana has become a model for development and welfare in the country, he said.

Ajay Kumar launched development works worth Rs 2.25 core in several municipal divisions in Khammam and works worth Rs 1 crore at different villages in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district on Friday.

He also inaugurated 30 double bedroom houses built with an expenditure of Rs 1.51 crore at Papatapalli in the mandal, besides distributing newly sanctioned Aasara pension cards to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion the minister said that the TRS government has been spending huge amounts of funds on the development of villages and towns in the State unlike other governments in the past.

With programmes like Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi focus was laid on sanitation and cleanliness, The villagers who had to walk for miles to fetch drinking water were now feeling happy as pure drinking water was being supplied through household tap connections with Mission Bhagiratha, Ajay Kumar noted.

Similarly, CC roads and side drains were being constructed in villages in addition to improving village to village road connectivity by laying new roads. The government believes that better transportation could help villages’ development, the minister said.

However, some opposition parties were making baseless allegations against the TRS government and the public should teach those parties a lesson. The leaders of opposition parties were trying to hamper the progress being made by the State, he alleged.

District Collector VP Gautham, ITDA PO P Gautham, DRDO PD Vidyachandana and others were present.