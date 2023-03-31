Stree Nidhi to offer Rs 2,710 crore loans to SHGs in Telangana

Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited has decided to extend Rs.2,710 crore to women SHGs in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited has decided to extend Rs.2,710 crore to women SHGs in the State

Hyderabad: The Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited has decided to extend Rs.2,710 crore to women SHGs in the State in the new financial year. This was approved at the Federation’s 10th General Body Meeting here on Friday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao said the Telangana Stree Nidhi was now a role model to other States. Impressed with the Stree Nidhi services and operations, the Rajasthan government was emulating the concept, he said.

Since the last 12 years, Stree Nidhi was functioning efficiently and in the last financial year, 5.3 lakh members from 1.59 lakh SHGs had obtained loans for different projects, the Minister said.

During the General Body meeting, it was decided to extend the Mandala Samakhya’s term to three years from the existing one year. The appeal to extend Rs. 5 lakh insurance coverage for SHG members in case of death would be examined, the Minister said.

Best performing officials and employees were presented awards by the Minister.