Strictly adhere to PhD admission rules in future: OU committee tells Deans, DRCs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: A committee constituted by the Osmania University to look into the issue of PhD admissions wanted the Department Research Committee (DRCs) and Deans of the respective departments to strictly adhere to the PhD admission rules in future.

The committee recommended that supervisors in the respective departments provide opportunities to the merit students considering the number of PhD candidates allotted to them.

The committee headed by Prof. M Kumar and Prof. Stevenson submitted report on the objections raised by students on the allotment of seats in PhD admissions. The report and its recommendations were placed in the University Standing Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Regarding the allotment of PhD seats headed by DRCs and Deans of the respective departments, the committee strongly refuted the allegations made by many against the Vice Chancellor and the administration.

When there is a shortage of supervisors for merit students, it suggested that protem supervisors be assigned if necessary, and then converted to full-time entry when vacancies arise.

