Osmania University signs MoU to Coal India Limited

As part of the MoU, Coal India Limited will release Rs 3 crore as one time grant for the overall development and establishing the CIL Chair Professor at the Mining Engineering department, OU campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

As part of the MoU, Coal India Limited will release Rs 3 crore as one time grant for the overall development and establishing the CIL Chair Professor at the Mining Engineering department, OU campus

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Monday has entered into a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Coal India Limited (CIL) to establish of CIL Chair Professor at the Department of Mining Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University campus.

As part of the MoU, which was signed in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director, CIL, Pramod Agarwal and OU Vice Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder, the Public-Sector Undertaking (PSU) will release Rs 3 crore as one time grant for the overall development and establishing the CIL Chair Professor at the Mining Engineering department, OU campus.

On the occasion, Pramod Agarwal said that the MoU will be a win-win situation for Osmania University and CIL. “The tie-up will be a multiplier effect and synergistic impact to all the stakeholders. We are happy to work with Osmania University, which is one of the top Universities in India,” he said.

Prof. D. Ravinder, VC, OU appreciated the role of alumni from the Mining department for playing a vital role in ensuring the MoU is signed. The VC drew analogy of how Universities abroad benefit with the participation of alumni for institution building and a similar culture should be replicated in OU. The Vice Chancellor exhorted the alumni members to share their intellectual inputs and experience by joining OU as Adjunct Faculty or Professor of Practice, according to a press release.

Dr. B. Veera Reddy Director (Technical), CCI, Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Registrar, OU, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Principal, UCE, B. Ramesh Kumar from NMDC and president of Mining Engineers Alumni , Dr. D. Vijay Kumar, president of Alumni Association of UCE, OU and others were present.