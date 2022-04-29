Student injured after brawl in hostel in Gachibowli

Published Date - 10:20 AM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: An argument between two students over a meal turned violent when one of them attacked the other with a sharp object in a school hostel at Gachibowli on Thursday late night.

The victim and suspect, both minors and hostel mates, reportedly had an argument when food from one of their plates fell on the other.

A teacher who was present there intervened and pacified them and the duo stopped.

However, later the minor lost his cool attacked the other with a sharp object, resulting in a cut on his neck.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors administered first aid. He is stable.

