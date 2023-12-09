Students can achieve anything with regular training and planning ahead: Expert

ServiceNow director G Bhaskar elucidated about the progress of the IT sector in India and job opportunities and the professional skills required to be employable in the current job market and answered the students’ questions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:19 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Khammam: Students could achieve anything if they study hard with regular training and plan ahead, stated HCL associate vice president Shiva Prasad.

He addressed a gathering of students at Khammam based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT), where a HR conclave organised on Saturday for the institution-industry interaction.

Prasad explained about HCL branch and performance. He told students to come for an industrial tour to their branch. TCS regional head Ch Richard King explained how students could improve their skills in job interviews and informed about the employment opportunities in the company.

Birlasoft IT head Abou Baker spoke about the technologies that were currently in demand in the market. The concept of innovation, how to join the company and job opportunities were explained to the students by him.

ServiceNow director G Bhaskar elucidated about the progress of the IT sector in India and job opportunities and the professional skills required to be employable in the current job market and answered the students’ questions.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna said that the aim of the management was to ensure a bright future for the college students. The SBIT was started marking the golden jubilee celebrations of India’s independence and has given many best engineers to the society.

Various programmes were being organised to ensure that the students get placements in leading MNCs abroad and in India, he said. The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri told students to take advantage of programmes organised by the management. Plans were prepared to provide training in accordance with the emerging technologies in the world, she said.

The college Dr. G Rajkumar thanked the representatives of the companies for attending the conclave to give guidance to the students and clearing their doubts. Vice principal Dr. Amit Bindhaj, academic directors G Srinivasa Rao, AVV Siva Prasad, G. Praveen Kumar, J Ravindra Babu, Srinivasa Rao, TPO N Savita and others were present.