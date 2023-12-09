Khammam: Maha lakshmi, Aarogyasri schemes launched in festive atmosphere

Collector VP Gautham launched the scheme for free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses at the new bus station on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:27 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Khammam Collector VP Gautham handing over Mahalakshmi free travel ticket to a woman in at new RTC bus stand.

Khammam: As the first step towards women empowerment, the State government has introduced ambitious Mahalakshmi scheme, said district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector launched the scheme for free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses at the new bus station on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that women should not be confined to the house but should come out and play an active role socially and economically.

He said that majority of people travel in RTC buses and free travel for women would reduce financial burden. As per current calculations, 40,000 to 50,000 women travel every day, and the number would increase with the introduction of Mahalakshmi scheme.

There were 371 buses for the Palle Velugu and express services in the district. Girls used to drop out of school because they could not afford the bus fare. Women should grow up equal to men, Gautham said. He released the Mahalakshmi travel ticket and handed over to passengers.

Later the Collector launched Rs. 10 lakh Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme at Government General Hospital and said it was a boon to poor patients. Under the scheme, 1672 types of diseases were being treated, including 1383 surgeries and 289 medical disorders, in empanelled hospitals.

He said that Aarogyasri scheme has become an ideal for health insurance in the country. With the scheme government hospitals and facilities could be modernised.

2, 93, 806 persons eligible for Aarogyasri in Kothagudem

In Kothagudem, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala launched Mahalakshmi and Rajiv Aarogyasri schemes at Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Ramavaram. She travelled to Kothagudem RTC bus stand in Palle Velugu bus after launching the schemes.

Aarogyasri services were available in nine government and four private hospitals in Kothagudem district. As many as 2, 93, 806 people in the district were eligible for the Aarogyasri scheme. Dialysis services were available in five government hospitals in the district, she informed.