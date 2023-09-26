Students, educators visit CCMB in large numbers on Open Day

Organised on the occasion of 82nd Foundation Day of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Open Day gave an opportunity for students to interact with researchers and visit the high-end genetic laboratories.

Hyderabad: Over 7,000 students and educators visited the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on the occasion of its Open Day on Tuesday.

The CCMB research groups had put up fun and engaging exhibits explaining their scientific work. There were interactive exhibits and an art corner to understand the genetic and infectious diseases better, and also live experiments covering some of the basic molecular biology techniques.

The Open Day was especially designed for college students whose curricula prescribe these experiments, and yet most colleges are unable to conduct these in their setups.

“It makes us immensely proud to see the interest that the city shows in our work. Year after year, we see a continued interest, in the education community especially, to come for CCMB’s Open Day. This year, the Open Day comes less than two months after our One Week, One Lab celebrations where the campus was open to visitors for almost a week,” said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.