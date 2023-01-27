Students fall ill at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khammam

A medical team rushed to the school and treated the students following directions from the local MLA K Upender Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

A medical team rushed to the school and treated the students following directions from the local MLA K Upender Reddy.

Khammam: As many as 25 students have taken ill at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Palair in Kusumanchi mandal in the Khammam district.

The students suffered from vomiting and stomach ache since Thursday night. A medical team rushed to the school and treated the students following directions from the local MLA K Upender Reddy.

Also Read Dalit Bandhu scripts success stories in erstwhile Warangal

DM&HO Dr. B Malathi also visited the school and took stock of the situation on Friday. The institute principal Chandra Babu said that students fell ill because of the snacks they brought with them from their homes while returning to the school from Sankranti holidays.

However, the students alleged that they fell ill after having chicken curry in their dinner on Thursday. Health and educational officials were probing into the matter.