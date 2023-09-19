Students mold clay idols in Mancherial

Students earlier took out a rally creating awareness over the adverse impact caused by idols made of Plaster of Paris.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Mancherial: About 450 students of DAV Orient Gyan Mandir moulded clay idols of Ganesh and displayed their works to raise awareness over the environment protection at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal on Saturday. Students earlier took out a rally creating awareness over the adverse impact caused by idols made of Plaster of Paris.

They later moulded the idols and displayed them to the public. They urged the people to worship the eco-friendly idols in order to prevent water pollution and to protect the environment.

Orient Cement Company-Devapur president Satyavath Sharma, DAV Orient Gyan Mandir chairman Mahendra Pratap Joshi, regional head S Vasantha Ramana visited the exhibition and were all praise for the students for showcasing their sculpting skills.

The school principal Ch Kiran Kumar and teachers were present.