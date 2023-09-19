Telangana: Odelu’s inconsistent decisions confuse followers, augment infighting

The three-time MLA Odelu joined the Congress twice in a gap of little over a year, reflecting his unstable decisions

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Nalla Odelu

Mancherial: Known for his humility, accessibility to the public and active participation in Telangana movement, former government whip Nallala Odelu is apparently struggling to make the right move in politics. His inconsistency has created confusion among his followers, besides triggering internal bickering in the Congress.

The three-time MLA Odelu joined the Congress twice in a gap of little over a year, reflecting his unstable decisions. Following differences with government whip Balka Suman, Odelu had quit the BRS in May and joined the Congress in May 2022. He was forced to leave the party in October as he was unable to handle opposition to his entry by former MLC K Premsagar Rao.

He shifted his loyalty to the BRS in October and was welcomed by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who acknowledged his contribution. However, Odelu again joined the Congress a few days back, surprising many and shocking his followers.

Reentry of Odelu is going to spur infighting in the district Congress unit. He rejoined the party, eyeing the ticket of Chennur Assembly constituency (SC) from which 13 aspirants had applied for the ticket. But, Premsagar Rao, a congress heavy weight in Mancherial district reportedly, assured his disciple Dr Raja Ramesh to get aticket from Chennur segment.

Upset by Odelu’s return to the Congress, Rao is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the ticket to his follower. However, Odelu enjoys the support of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. The clash of Odelu and Rao has become the talk of the town. It has to be seen whether Odelu would be able to withstand the pressure from Rao.

Odelu won from Chennur segment by contesting on the ticket of the BRS then TRS in 2009, in 2010 by-polls and 2014. He was replaced by Balka Suman in the 2018 elections. His wife Bhagyalaxmi is Zilla Parishad Chairperson.