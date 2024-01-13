Missing tiger S6 confirms presence with cattle kill in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 11:47 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A cattle was killed by a tigress, S6, in the forests of Dharegaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Friday. This confirmation of the presence of S6 has brought relief to Forest officials, who were on tenterhooks in the wake of consecutive deaths of two tigers in a gap of two days.

As per footage recorded on a CCTV camera trap, the cow was killed by an adult tigress in the forests abutting the village. Forest officials were scanning the forest for three missing tigers including S6 after carcasses of two tigers were found in the same forests a few days ago.

A one and half year old female cub named S15 and six-year-old male tiger called S9 were found dead in the forests of Dharegaon village on January 6 and 8, respectively. The cause of the death of the second tiger was suspected to be poisoning, while a territorial fight was attributed to the death of the first tiger.

Three persons from Rengarrit hamlet under Velgi village in Wankidi mandal and a juvenile were apprehended for allegedly poisoning tiger S9 to death on Saturday. Samples of viscera and other parts of the female cub were already sent to forensic labs for investigation.