Students of Gitanjali Devashray pay rich tributes to Sardar Patel

Gitanjali Devashray celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India on October 31, 2020. A special assembly on National Unity Day was held to pay tribute to Sardar Patel to acknowledge his immense efforts in uniting the nation after India’s independence. Students celebrated this iconic day by paying a tribute to this charismatic leader, on his 144th birth anniversary.

Recalling his efforts in integrating our country, the students sang a special prayer song in Telugu on the true meaning of self-sacrifice and selfless living. India’s diverse cultures and traditions were also brought into the limelight by the pledge that the whole school took, to protect the unity, integrity and security and also strive hard to always safeguard the nation’s integrity.

A group of students also sang a patriotic song in Hindi to commemorate national unity.Students of Class III showcased unity in diversity by wearing traditional costumes, food specialties and festivals of the different States and communities of India and how we all are still one.

A student spoke about Sardar Patel by highlighting his achievements. As the celebration came to an end with posters made by students, attendees rose in attention for the National Anthem and paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel for his unforgettable contribution to our nation.

