Students of Gitanjali Devashray shine at Yoga competition

The Gitanjali Group of Schools initiated a first-of-its-kind, Intra-Gitanjali Yoga Competition- ‘PRANIC BLISS’for the benefit of its students. Designed for the students of grades 6 to 8, this virtual competition was a platform to showcase the proficiency they have gained.

The judge for this occasion was P. Madhusudhana Rao, an eminent Yoga teacher. Rao holds the Master’s degree in Yogic Science while Quality Council of India (QCI) has certified him as a Yoga professional of level 2 competence.

The participants showed superior technique and performed spectacularly with keen poise. They were judged on flexibility, agility, stability and overall presentation.This contest was conceptualised to promote good health and well-being, which is always important but all the more necessary in times of the pandemic.

Students of Devashray expounded the asanas performed by the participants of different grades along with the benefits that come with it. The enthusiastic participation of the students of the Gitanjali Group of Schools led to the grand success of the event.

