Students of Pallavi International pay tribute to Army through roleplay, songs

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Pallavi International School, Gandipet organised a special assembly virtually to mark Army Day and remember the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation.

The Indian Army always reminds us of the strong, disciplined, courageous and brave men and women who sacrifice their lives for the love of the country. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 in recognition of the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal General KM Cariappa.

The event was hosted by students Mustafa and Prarthana. The occasion was graced by school Principal Meetali Archit and chief guest Pranshanth Michael, president of Rangeen Yuva Sena, a physical trainer and a cadet of NCC.

Students spoke on the importance of the Indian Army through poems, dances and songs and paid tributes to the soldiers. Role plays of unsung heroes and the life of a soldier on the border were the highlight of the assembly.

Principal Meetali Archit welcomed the gathering and motivated the students to lead an Army life followed by an inspirational speech by the chief guest. An informatory video was also presented on uniforms, awards, ranks, machinery equipment and sophisticated weapons of the Indian Army.

