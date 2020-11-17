Students of Pallavi International School display skills at candle making

Students had a fun experience which helped their skills and made Diwali celebrations unique.

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Students of Pallavi International School Bandlaguda, Keesara as part of Diwali celebrations participated in water candle making at their homes.

A candle is a symbol of light, progress, comfort and hope that can show and shine one’s way of life. Students had a fun experience which helped their skills and made Diwali celebrations unique.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .