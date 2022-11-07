Study abroad: Career session organized at CMRCET in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of a series of seminars on the theme ‘study abroad’, Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organized ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ session at CMR College of Engineering and Technology (CMRCET), Medchal on Monday.

Delivering his message in the seminar, Faizul Hassan, Assistant vice president, Y-Axis, coaching, emphasised on how to become global Indians and talked about the journey and process of becoming one.

The senior official from Y-Axis explained how to get value for investment through studying abroad by opting for the right course and right path and how it will lead them to become part of the meritorious global talent pool.

He touched upon all aspects involved from start to finish on the aspect of studying abroad and stressed that students must start preparing early to be able to succeed in their efforts for getting admissions, scholarship and visa.

He advised students not to fixate on only specific top study destinations and explore and be open to other prospective and growing study destinations that equally provide access to quality higher education abroad and are economical or even free.

He elaborated on how Y-Axis and its team of experts can make the entire study abroad process a seamless and unparalleled experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal Reddy, Chairman told students to prepare well while starting the process for pursuing studies abroad.

He advised them to take guidance from experienced consultancy like Y-Axis and thanked the management of Telangana Publications for organising such a useful session on their campus.

CEO, Abhinav Reddy, Principal, Dr VA Narayana, TPO, Sanjeev attended the seminar.