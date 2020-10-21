Sub-Registrar Taslima helps man to reunite with his family after three years

By | Published: 1:47 pm

Mulugu: Sub-Registrar of Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Taslima Mohammed, who is known for her charitable and humanitarian service in the district, helped a 55-year-old man to reunite with his family nearly after three years bringing about immense happiness to the family members who thought that he might have passed away.

On Thursday (October 15), Taslima happened to see an old man with grey hair and beard and wearing dirty clothes at the bus shelter at Gattamma temple on NH-163 near Mulugu town as she was on her way to office. She stopped by the bus shelter in an attempt to know his whereabouts. As she asked for his details in an affectionate manner, the man said that his name is Kodamanchili Nageswara Rao and he hails from Chanamilli village of Nidamarru mandal of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He had also provided the details of his family. Subsequently, Taslima, by contacting her friends, spoke to the Nidamarru police who got her the contact number of his son Prasad. “In the evening, I again went to him and made him talk to his son. It was the happiest moment for both the son and father. The next day (October 16), Prasad came to Mulugu to pick his father up. We have handed over Nageswara Rao to Prasad in the presence of Mulugu Sub-Inspector Phani,” Taslima told ‘Telangana Today’. “As they thought he was no more. They even married off his daughter,” Taslima added.

When contacted over the phone, Prasad said that they would be indebted to Taslima for great help. “As my father’s elder sister died, he was depressed and left the home without informing anyone. Following this, we tried all the ways to locate him, but no avail. We thought he might have died,” said Prasad and added that he used to work as a farmer at the village.

