Submergence fears of Chhattisgarh over Telangana’s Sammakka Sagar project dispelled

Officials from Telangana have assured their counterparts from Chhattisgarh that the gross storage in the project would be maintained at 80 meter level only

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: The State authorities on Thursday dispelled the submergence fears of the Chhattisgarh over the construction of the Sammakka Sagar project. As part of the joint inspection, the official teams of the two states visited Kothuru village of Chhattisgarh. It was ascertained during the field inspection that no patta land would be coming under submergence at 83 meter level.

Some 22 hectares of land in the area would be facing the risk of submergence once the project was completed. But officials from Telangana have assured their counterparts from Chhattisgarh that the gross storage in the project would be maintained at 80 meter level only.

Retired chief enginner R Nagaria, who joined the joint inspection as a special invitee, maintained that inundation was reported in some area in the vicinity of Kothur village with the flood flow touching 88.80 meters during floods in July 2022.

In reply, B Hariram, ENC and B Vijayabhaskar Rao, CE of Telangana government clarified that during the flood all the 59 gates were kept open allowing total discharge last year. The CWC gauge reading at Perur also reported 87.27 metres at that time. Also as per the CWC gauge readings observed during highest flood in the year 1986-87 at Perur was of a maximum of 87.42 Metres.

An extract of CWC gauge readings, which was obtained from CWC Perur station have clearly explained and handed over to SE, KS Bhandari of Chhattisgarh. Their doubts were clarified and accepted.

Both the teams have visited Sammakka Sagar project and inspected upstream and downstream points of the barrage for obstructions leftover. They have verified the designs, drawings model test report of the barrage. They expressed that the construction of barrage works are carried out as per designs only.