Suryapet gets ready for second phase of sheep distribution

By | Published: 7:32 pm 7:37 pm

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Tuesday instructed the officials to submit revised proposals for the second phase of subsidised sheep distribution to shepherds in the district.

Addressing a meeting of officials from the Animal Husbandry department here, the Collector said there was a need for fresh proposal as the second phase of the sheep distribution programme would soon be taken up by the State government. He also instructed the veterinary doctors to ensure proper medical attetntion to cattle in rural areas for the benefit of farmers. He warned of action against veterinary doctors and officials if they showed any negligence in discharging their duties.

He also asked the officials to complete the setting up of cattle and sheep sheds taken up under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In addition to this, measures should be taken to prevent diseases in livestock. He also instructed the officials to submit proposals for computers and setting up of special rooms for sick cattle at the constituency level veterinary hospital.

