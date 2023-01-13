Subrata Mandal takes additional charge as RED (South)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Subrata Mandal, Regional Executive Director, Western Region-I, Mumbai, has taken additional charge as RED (South) on January 12.

A Mechanical Engineering from Bhopal University, Mandal joined NTPC in 1983 as an executive engineer trainee. He has rich and varied experience in the areas of Fuel Handling, Mechanical Maintenance, CENPEEP, Maintenance, and other areas of the power plant.

He held several important positions in a career spanning over 37 years and worked on different projects of NTPC like Farakka, ERHQ-I, Singrauli, Kanti (Muzaffarpur), and Bongaigaon.

Mandal also headed Kanti and Bongaigaon thermal power stations in the past.