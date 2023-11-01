Suman lodges complaint with Mancherial Collector against Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman lodged a complaint with Collector Badavath Santosh requesting him to take action against the Congress for indulging in violent acts, in Mancherial on Wednesday. He was joined by MLAs N Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chiannaiah and former Mancherial MLA G Aravind Reddy.

Citing the instance of stabbing Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, Suman termed the assault as inhumane. He said that Reddy was able to save his life after being shifted to a hospital immediately. He stated that spontaneity of his gunman played a vital role in protecting the Parliamentarian. He observed that the incident proved that the Congress would commit crimes for power.

He alleged that the Congress was hatching conspiracies to disturb peace in the state in pursuit of power. He recalled that the party engineered communal clashes in the Old City of Hyderabad for dethroning Chief Ministers in the past. He charged that the activists of the party were involved in violence coveting power by winning in coming polls.

The government whip predicted that the BRS would be able win the mandate of the electors, while the dream of the Congress of securing power was not going to be fulfilled. He opined that selling of the tickets by leaders of the party would cause loss to it. He stated that BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao efficiently administered the state and would take care of Telangana in future.

Suman added that the Congress was unable to digest the able administration and statesmanship of Chandrashekhar Rao. He appealed to the Collector to take steps to prevent similar incidents in future.

