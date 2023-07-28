Sun returns to Hyderabad after a days of incessant rains

The sight of clear skies brought relief to the residents who have been confined indoors for almost a week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: After enduring days of incessant rain, Hyderabadis were greeted with a much-needed respite on Friday as the sun finally made its long-awaited appearance. The sight of clear skies brought relief to the residents who have been confined indoors for almost a week.

The heavy downpour had resulted in inconvenience in the city, causing water logging, traffic disruptions, and a halt in daily activities. However, as the sun emerged from behind the clouds, the streets slowly began to return to normalcy. Street vendors set up their stalls, offering their goods and services to the crowds that ventured out after days of being cooped up inside their homes.

The IT Corridor, which had been grappling with transportation challenges, witnessed smooth traffic movements as many companies, in consideration of the ongoing weather situation, had declared work-from-home arrangements or implemented staggered logouts for their employees. Consequently, the bustling areas that typically teemed with the city’s workforce experienced a quieter atmosphere.

Though the day remained mostly cloudy, occasional appearances of the sun brought warmth. According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad is expected to experience mostly dry conditions in the coming days, with only one or two brief spells of rain.